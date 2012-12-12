Primetime Ratings: NBC First in Demo; CBS Wins in Total Viewers
NBC was first with adults 18-49 on Tuesday with an overall
2.6 rating/7 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice
was even with last week at 3.5, while game show Take It All was up a
tenth from Monday's premiere to a 2.3. At 10 p.m., Parenthood rose 11%
to a 2.0.
CBS returned its lineup to take second with a 2.3/6, but was
first with overall viewership with an average of 14.3 million viewers (NBC
averaged 8.1 million). NCIS was down 22% to a 2.8 while spinoff NCIS:
Los Angeles fell 7% to a 2.6. Vegas garnered a 1.5, down 6%
from two weeks ago.
On Fox, Raising Hope was up 21% to a 1.7, while New
Girl drew another 2.0 rating following a repeat of Ben and Kate. The
Mindy Project was up 8% to a 1.4. Fox was able to take third with a 1.5/4.
ABC's holiday special, Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
was down 23% from its broadcast last year to a 1.7. Happy Endings drew
another 1.3 while Don't Trust the B---- was down 17% to a 1.0. Private
Practice was flat with another 1.2. ABC finished in fourth with a 1.3/4.
The CW rounded out the night with a 0.5/1. Hart of Dixie
was up a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.6 and even with 18-34s with a 0.6 also. The
holiday special Muppets Christmas drew a 0.4 with 18-49s, down 56% from
last year's broadcast.
