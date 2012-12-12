Primetime Ratings: NBC First in Demo; CBS Wins in Total Viewers

NBC was first with adults 18-49 on Tuesday with an overall

2.6 rating/7 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice

was even with last week at 3.5, while game show Take It All was up a

tenth from Monday's premiere to a 2.3. At 10 p.m., Parenthood rose 11%

to a 2.0.

CBS returned its lineup to take second with a 2.3/6, but was

first with overall viewership with an average of 14.3 million viewers (NBC

averaged 8.1 million). NCIS was down 22% to a 2.8 while spinoff NCIS:

Los Angeles fell 7% to a 2.6. Vegas garnered a 1.5, down 6%

from two weeks ago.

On Fox, Raising Hope was up 21% to a 1.7, while New

Girl drew another 2.0 rating following a repeat of Ben and Kate. The

Mindy Project was up 8% to a 1.4. Fox was able to take third with a 1.5/4.

ABC's holiday special, Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

was down 23% from its broadcast last year to a 1.7. Happy Endings drew

another 1.3 while Don't Trust the B---- was down 17% to a 1.0. Private

Practice was flat with another 1.2. ABC finished in fourth with a 1.3/4.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.5/1. Hart of Dixie

was up a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.6 and even with 18-34s with a 0.6 also. The

holiday special Muppets Christmas drew a 0.4 with 18-49s, down 56% from

last year's broadcast.