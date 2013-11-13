Primetime Ratings: NBC Edges CBS for First on Tuesday

NBC edged out CBS for first with adults 18-49 on Tuesday, drawing an overall 2.5 rating/7 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Biggest Loser fell 10%, while The Voice — back to its regular one-hour Tuesday show — was even with last week's 3.4. Chicago Fire returned from a few weeks off to a 2.2, up a tenth.

CBS finished with a 2.4/7. NCIS was even with another 2.9, while NCIS: Los Angeles stayed at its series-low 2.4. Person of Interest upticked 5% to a 2.0.

ABC placed third with a 1.5/4. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returned from a week off down 12% to a 2.2, the rookie show's lowest rating so far. Goldbergs rose 13% to a 1.7 and Trophy Wife improved 9% to a 1.2.

Fox was right behind ABC with a 1.4/4, as all of its comedies suffered double-digit drops. Dads fell 14% to a 1.2, Brooklyn Nine-Nine dipped 14% to a 1.4, New Girl was down 15% to a series-low 1.7 and The Mindy Project declined 13% to a 1.3.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 1.1/3. With 18-49s, The Originals rose two tenths to a 1.1 and Supernatural rose a tenth to a 1.0. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Originals improved two tenths to a 1.0 and Supernatural also rose a tenth to a 1.0.