Primetime Ratings: NBC Edges ABC in Wednesday Ratings Race

A strong performance by America's Got Talent helped NBC win the Wednesday night primetime 18-49 demo ratings race, with the network averaging a 1.3/5 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., edging out ABC, which scored a 1.2/5.



A one hour Talent opened the night with a 2.1/9 and was followed by the premiere episode of comedy Marlon, which scored a 1.3/5. A second episode of Marlon produced a 1.0/4. At 10 p.m., and a repeat of Law & Order: SVI brought in a 0.6/2.



ABC aired a three-hour telecast of CMA Fest 2017, which averaged a 1.2/5. Its 18-49 rating was even with last year's annual telecast.



CBS averaged a 0.9/4 for the night, led by Big Brother at 8, which scored a 1.9/.8. However, the Eye was brought down by back-to-back episodes of Salvation, which scored a combined demo rating of 0.5/2.



Fox scored a 0.8/3 with a 0.9/4 from MasterChef and a 0.6/2 by The F Word With Gordon Ramsey.



Telemundo finished with a 0.7/3 in the demo, led by 10 p.m. novella El Señor de los Cielos which drew a 0.8/3.



Univision recorded a 0.5/2 with its three novellas.



The CW averaged a 0.2/1 for the night, with repeats of Arrow and Supernatural.



In the viewer race, NBC's AGT averaged 10.7 million, with CBS' Big Brother pulling in 6.3 million and ABC's CMA Fest averaging 5.7 million. NBC's Marlon premiere at 9 p.m. drew 5.4 million.