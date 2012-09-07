Primetime Ratings: NBC Doubles Down on DNC Coverage

Buoyed by its two-hour coverage of the Democratic National Convention, NBC took home the Thursday ratings victory with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NBC more than doubled the other networks' coverage with a 2.1 fast-affiliate rating from 9-11 p.m. (The network scored a 2.5 from 10-11 p.m., when it went head-to-head against CBS and ABC). NBC also aired a special America's Got Talent (it was bumped Wednesday for football), for a 1.8, down 18% from its last airing.

CBS' convention coverage was the same as Wednesday with a 0.9. The network, which finished in second place with a 1.6/5, saw Big Brother rebound from last week's low by 16% to a 2.2.

ABC aired the finale of Rookie Blue's third season, which was up a tenth from last summer to a 1.2. The network's DNC coverage was up a tenth from Wednesday to a 1.0. Earlier, Wipeout rebounded from last week's series low by 18% to a 1.3. The network finished in third place with a 1.1/3.

The CW's The Next was down two tenths from last week to a 0.3, giving the network an overall 0.3/1.

Fox's repeats landed the network in fourth with a 0.7/2.

(Note: Due to the live nature of the Democratic National Convention, numbers are approximate.)