Primetime Ratings: NBC Dominates With 'America's Got Talent'

NBC blew all the networks out of the water for Tuesday's primetime ratings according to Nielsen overnights, adults 18-49 with America's Got Talent. The network pulled a 1.7 and an 8 share on the night.

America's Got Talent averaged a 2.0/9 for the night and had more than 10 million viewers and was up 5% from last week and continues to grow week to week. Making It followed and averaged a 1.0/5 and showed no change compared to last week.

ABC ranked second and came in with a 0.9/4. Bachelor in Paradise was the top show for the network averaging a 1.0, down 9% from last week's premiere. Castaways rated a 0.6, down a tenth of a point from last week and only averaged a little more than two million viewers.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo were tied for third with a 0.5/2. Fox had Beat Shazam and Love Connection. Both held steady for the network while CBS had repeats of NCIS and Bull.

Univision rated a 0.4/2 for the night.

The CW came in last with a 0.1/1.