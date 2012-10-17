Primetime Ratings: NBC Dominates Tuesday With 'The Voice'

NBC won Tuesday night with an overall 4.7 rating/12 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice was up a tenth from last Tuesday's episode with a 4.6 from 8-9 p.m.

Fox's new comedy Ben and Kate fell another 20% to a 1.2 rating, while its lead-in Raising Hope was also down a tenth to a 1.7. The network finished with a fourth-place 1.6/4.

The CW's new medical drama Emily Owens, M.D. debuted to a 0.5 rating with both 18-49s and the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo (it should be noted that it went head-to-head with the presidential debate). Earlier, Hart of Dixie was up a tenth from last week in both demos to a 0.6 for each. The network finished with an overall 0.5/1.

ABC's Dancing With the Stars results show, which moved to 8 p.m. due to the presidential debate, was down a tenth from last week to a 2.1. ABC took second for the night with a 2.5/6.

CBS was in repeats during the 8 p.m. hour and finished with a 1.9/5.

Due to the live nature of the presidential debate, ratings are subject to change. Overall viewership numbers will be released later Wednesday.