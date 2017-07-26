Primetime Ratings: NBC Dominates Slow Night

NBC led the broadcaster pack by a wide margin in primetime Tuesday with a 2.3 rating/10 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America’s Got Talent jumped 4% to a 2.6, while World of Dance rose 6% to a 1.7.

CBS finished in second, airing repeats, with a 0.6/2, followed by ABC at 0.5/2, Fox at 0.3/1 (also airing repeats) and The CW at 0.3/1.

ABC aired repeats of The Middle, Fresh Off the Boat and Black-ish, followed by a new episode of Somewhere Between at 0.4, down a tenth from its premiere.

The CW also aired repeats with a preemption in New York for baseball.

Spanish-language broadcasters Telemundo and Univision earned a 0.7/3 and 0.6/3, respectively.