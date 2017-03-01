Primetime Ratings: NBC Dominates Presidential Address

With a helping hand from The Voice, NBC won the primetime ratings race by a large margin Tuesday with a 2.0 rating/7 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

In its Tuesday slot debut, The Voice scored a 2.6, up a tenth from its fall finale but down from Monday’s 3.1. NBC’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s first address to a Joint Session of Congress pulled in a 2.0.

ABC came in second with a 1.1/4. Fresh Off the Boat rose 9% to a 1.2, while The Real O’Neals jumped 22% to a 1.1. ABC’s coverage of the address earned a 1.2.

CBS and Fox tied with 0.9/3s. Fox’s New Girl lost a tenth for 0.9, and The Mick was flat at a 0.9. The network netted a 0.9 for its coverage of President Trump’s speech.

CBS aired repeats before notching a 1.0 for the address.

The CW scored a 0.7/2. The Flash rose a tenth to a 1.1.

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision nabbed a 0.9/3, and Telemundo managed a 0.6/2.