Primetime Ratings: NBC Dominates With Olympics Coverage

NBC blew the competition out of the water Sunday with its coverage of the Rio Olympic Games. The broadcaster pulled in a 9.0 rating/31 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

However, that fell short of the numbers the London Games generated on the first Sunday in 2012, down 21%.

CBS finished in second with a 0.7/2. 60 Minutes fell 50% to a 0.6, while Big Brother slipped a tenth to a 1.5. BrainDead fell two tenths to a 0.3.

Fox with a 0.4/1 and ABC with a 0.6/2 were in repeats.