Primetime Ratings: NBC Dominates ‘Hand in Hand’ Special

NBC won Tuesday ratings by a mile. NBC’s Hand in Hand hurricane relief telethon did a 1.1, before America’s Got Talent scored a 2.3. The latter was down from the previous week’s 2.5, when America’s Got Talent started at 8 p.m.

NBC posted a 1.8 prime rating in viewers 18-49, and a 7 share.

That easily topped the 0.7/3 at Telemundo and 0.5/2 at ABC and CBS.

ABC’s hurricane special did a 0.7. A pair of black-ish repeats led into Somewhere Between, down 25% at 0.3.

CBS scored a 0.6 with its Hand in Hand special. Repeats of NCIS and Bull followed.

Fox rated a 0.4/2, with its hurricane special at 0.4 and a repeat of The Orville at 0.5.

Univision, too, was at 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.3/1, with repeats of The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.