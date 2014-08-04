Primetime Ratings: NBC Dominates With Bills-Giants Preseason Game
The preseason NFL matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants lifted NBC over all other broadcasters Sunday night. In early Nielsen overnight numbers, the game averaged a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 during the 8-11 p.m. primetime window—though due to the nature of live sports those numbers are subject to change. The network’s broadcast of Wrestlemania 30 drew a 1.2. NBC averaged 2.2 rating and 8 share.
CBS averaged a 1.1 / 4. Big Brother was down 14% from last week at 1.9. Unforgettable and Reckless were even with last week at 1.0 and 0.6.
ABC averaged a 0.9 / 3. Wipeout, returning to its 8 p.m. time slot after following last week’s two-hour episode at 7 p.m., drew a 0.9. Rising Star was even with last week at 0.9.
Fox averaged a 0.9 / 3 with reruns.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.