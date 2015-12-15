Primetime Ratings: NBC Dominates With Adele, ‘The Voice’

NBC led all broadcasters with a 3.1 rating/10 share among adults 18-49, according Nielsen overnight numbers. A final Monday competition episode of The Voice rose 14% from last week to a 3.2. Adele Live in New York City played big at a 3.0, the highest-rated broadcast music special in 10 years.

CBS finished in second with a 1.6/5. Supergirl was flat at a 1.5, while Scorpion rose 12% to a 1.9. NCIS: Los Angeles matched last week’s 1.4.

ABC followed in third with a 1.2/4. The Great Christmas Light Fight and The Great Holiday Baking Show were flat at 1.3 and 1.1, respectively.

Fox, which aired reruns, tied The CW with a 0.4/1. The CW’s Jane the Virgin was even with a 0.4.