Primetime Ratings: NBC Dips With Beach Volleyball, Gymnastics at Olympics

NBC’s coverage of the Rio Olympic Games—which featured beach volleyball, gymnastics and track & field Monday—topped all broadcasters by a wide margin with a 6.9 rating/24 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was down 13% from the previous day and down 20% from last week.

ABC finished in a solid second with a 1.1/4. Bachelor in Paradise and Mistresses were both even at 1.4 and 0.5, respectively.

CBS (0.7/2), Fox (0.4/1) and The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats.