Primetime Ratings: NBC Defeats Repeats

NBC took advantage

of the other broadcast networks airing repeats to win Tuesday night with an

overall 2.0 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The second night of the game show Who's Still Standing drew a 1.8, up

20% from Monday. The special, Saturday Night Live Presents: A Very Gilly

Christmas drew a 2.1 from 9-11 p.m.

Among

the other networks, the battle of repeats was won by CBS with a 1.9/5, followed

by ABC with a 1.1/3, Fox at 1.0/3 and The CW rounded out the evening with a

0.3/1.