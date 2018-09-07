Primetime Ratings: NBC Crushes Competition With NFL Opener

NBC destroyed all rivals with the NFL opening game, as the Eagles took on the Falcons. The network posted a noisy 6.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 25 share.

In second was CBS at 1.0/4.

Last September, NBC did a 6.7/25 on NFL opening day, with the Chiefs defeating the Patriots. The year before, the network scored an 8/28.

Football Night in America did a 4.7 last night and the game a 6.6.

The competition mostly put up reruns. On CBS, comedy repeats led into Big Brother at 1.4. Big Brother did a 1.5 last week and again on Wednesday this week. A SWAT repeat brought CBS to the end of prime.

ABC did a 0.6/3. A Celebrity Family Feud rerun led into Match Game at 0.6. Take Two did a 0.4. Two episodes of Take Two last week rated a 0.2 and 0.4.

Telemundo scored a 0.6/2, as El Senor de los Cielos landed a 0.7.

Fox was at 0.4/2 with repeats.

Univision too did a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.1/1 with repeats.