Primetime Ratings: NBC Crushes All Comers With ‘Voice’

The Voice continues to pull in substantial viewers for NBC, leading the net to a 2.5 rating in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, along with an 8 share. That easily bested the pack for Monday; CBS was runner-up at 1.5/5, then Fox at 0.8/3, ABC at 0.7/2 and The CW at 0.3/1.

The shows were competing against Super Tuesday election coverage on the cable news networks, while ABC, CBS and NBC shifted to their own news coverage at 10.

The Voice did a 3.0, down 12% from the previous night’s premiere, before NBC’s Decision 2016: Super Tuesday rated a 1.5.

On CBS, NCIS did a 2.0, down 17% from last week, and NCIS: New Orleans fell 11% to 1.6, while a CBS News campaign special averaged a 0.8.

Fox’s New Girl rated a 1.1, down 8%, and Grandfathered a flat 0.8, then Brooklyn Nine-Nine a 0.8, down 11%, and The Grinder a flat 0.6.

ABC’s The Muppets grew 13% to 0.9, and Marvel’s Agent Carter was a flat 0.7, before a news special at 10 did a 0.6.

The CW aired a World Dog Awards repeat.