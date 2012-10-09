Primetime Ratings: NBC Continues Monday Surge

NBC continued its string of winning Mondays with an overall 4.2 rating/11 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Rookie drama Revolution was down just a tenth from last week for a 3.1, while its lead in The Voice was up 4% to a 4.7 from 8-10 p.m.

CBS, which finished second with an overall 2.8/7, saw its lineup increase (it should be noted, however, that the affiliate in Houston aired NFL football). How I Met Your Mother was even with last week at 3.2, while new comedy Partners was up a tenth to a 2.2. 2 Broke Girls was up 9% to a 3.7 and Mike & Molly rose 7% to a 3.1. At 10 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 was up 16% to a 2.2.

The CW returned its Monday lineup down big from last season, finishing with a 0.4/1. The final season debut of Gossip Girl struggled to just a 0.4 rating, down 50% from last year's premiere and a 0.6 rating in its targeted adults 18-34 demo, a drop of 45%. Earlier, 90210 premiered its new season to a 0.5 rating in 18-49 (down 38% from last year) and a 0.6 rating in 18-34.

ABC placed third with a 2.2/5 though it again beat out NBC for the total viewer win (12.4 million vs. 11.1 million). Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars was up a tenth to a 2.1 while Castle rose 16% to a 2.2 to again tie Hawaii Five-0 at 10 p.m.

Fox's Monday lineup fared no better this week, with The Mob Doctor continuing to flatline, losing another tenth to a 0.9. Earlier Bones was down another tenth to a 2.0. The network was fourth overall with a 1.4/4.