Primetime Ratings: NBC Coasts to Ratings Win With Usain Bolt Nabbing Gold

With Usain Bolt racing to his third straight 100m gold medal, NBC dominated Sunday with a 7.8 rating/27 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was down significantly from last week’s 9.1, though up from Saturday’s 6.3.

ABC followed with a 0.9/3. The network’s trio of game shows were down from their last original airing. Celebrity Family Feud fell 27% to a 1.1. $100,000 Pyramid slipped 25% to a 0.9, while Match Game dropped three tenths to a 0.8.

CBS placed in third with a 0.8/3. 60 Minutes rose 17% to a 0.7, and Big Brother jumped 13% to a 1.8. BrainDead was flat at a 0.3.

Fox, airing repeats, earned a 0.5/2.