Primetime Ratings: NBC Clobbers Competition with ‘AGT’ Premiere

NBC glided to an easy win in Tuesday ratings, as the season premiere of America’s Got Talent paced the network to a 2.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. In second was Fox at 0.7/3.

Airing 8-10 p.m., America’s Got Talent rated a 2.4, before the premiere of World of Dance scored a 1.8. Last year’s season premieres for the two did a 2.6 and 2.4, respectively.

On Fox, the premiere of Beat Shazam did a 0.8 and the start of Love Connection a 0.6. Last spring’s premieres of the pair scored a 1.2 and a 1.1, respectively.

CBS was next at 0.6/3. It aired repeats, then 48 Hours: NCIS at a flat 0.5.

ABC did a 0.5/2. It had repeated comedies throughout prime.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.5/2.

The CW was good for a 0.3/1 with repeats of The Flash and The Hundred.