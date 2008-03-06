Primetime Ratings: NBC, CBS, ABC Bunched Up Behind Fox

It was a tight race in primetime Wednesday night -- at least for second, third and fourth.

The winner and still champion was Fox and American Idol. Fox averaged an 8.2/21 in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings, thanks to a 10.2/27 for Idol from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Fox continued to get strong numbers from hyped-as-a-homewrecker game show Moment of Truth, which also dominated its 9 p.m.-10 p.m. time period with a 6.2/16.

But it was a horserace for the next three spots, with NBC recording a 2.2/6, followed by CBS with a 2.1 rating/6 share and ABC with a 2.1 rating/5 share. That order could change when the final numbers come in.

NBC's top-rated show was Law & Order at 10 p.m. with a 2.9/8. L&O was also its lowest-rated show (see below).

CBS' top show was a repeat of Criminal Minds (2.1/5).



ABC's best performer was Supernanny (2.8/7), which was offset by a weak outing for Men in Trees at 10 p.m. (1.6/4).

The CW was fifth with a 1.4/4, led by America’s Next Top Model, which averaged a 1.8/5 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. to beat NBC's L&O: Criminal Intent with a 1.6/4.