Primetime Ratings: NBC Big Winner in Presidential Debate

In the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, NBC came away the top broadcaster on the night with a 4.4 rating/12 share among adults 18-49, according to overnight numbers. The network’s debate coverage scored a 5.0. Leading into the debate, The Voice matched last week’s 3.3.

CBS followed with a 2.8/8. The Big Bang Theory fell 8% to a 3.5, while Kevin Can Wait rose 4% from its premiere to a 2.7. CBS’ debate coverage reeled in a 2.6.

ABC came in third with a 2.5/7. Dancing With the Stars jumped a tenth to a 1.8, and its debate coverage pulled in a 2.9.

Fox finished in fourth with a 1.5/4. Gotham slipped a tenth to a 1.2, before its presidential debate coverage nabbed a 1.7.

The CW, airing Supergirl repeats, earned a 0.3/1.

Coverage of the debate across broadcast and cable networks Monday is on track to top the record 80.6 million total viewers who tuned in for the 1980 debate between Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan (final numbers to be released later Tuesday).