PrimetimeRatings: NBC and Fox Tie for Second Straight Night

As NBC continues

to air the 2012 Summer Olympic Trials, the network again won the ratings race,

once again tying Fox for first (but winning in total viewers) on Tuesday with

an overall 2.2 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The trials garnered the same 1.9 rating as Monday. America's Got

Talent was up 7% from its last Tuesday airing two weeks ago and Love in the

Wild was up three tenths to a 1.6.

Fox's Hell's

Kitchen was even with last Tuesday at 2.2 and MasterChef was up 5%

to a 2.2 as well.

The CW, which

finished with a 0.2/0, aired The Catalina, which was down two tenths to

a 0.2.

CBS (1.1/3) and

ABC (0.7/2) aired repeats.