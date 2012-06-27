PrimetimeRatings: NBC and Fox Tie for Second Straight Night
As NBC continues
to air the 2012 Summer Olympic Trials, the network again won the ratings race,
once again tying Fox for first (but winning in total viewers) on Tuesday with
an overall 2.2 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. The trials garnered the same 1.9 rating as Monday. America's Got
Talent was up 7% from its last Tuesday airing two weeks ago and Love in the
Wild was up three tenths to a 1.6.
Fox's Hell's
Kitchen was even with last Tuesday at 2.2 and MasterChef was up 5%
to a 2.2 as well.
The CW, which
finished with a 0.2/0, aired The Catalina, which was down two tenths to
a 0.2.
CBS (1.1/3) and
ABC (0.7/2) aired repeats.
