PrimetimeRatings: NBC and Fox Split Monday Night

For the second

straight night, NBC's coverage of the 2012 Summer Olympic Trials helped lead

the network to the ratings victory, although it split with Fox for first (but

won in total viewers) with an overall 2.3 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Following the Trials, which drew a 1.9,

America's Got Talent rebounded from its season low by a tenth to a 3.0. American

Ninja Warrior stayed at its low of 2.0.

Fox's cooking duo

of Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef both fell, with the former

dropping 8% to a 2.3 and the latter falling a tenth to a 2.2.

ABC's The Glass

House was down 20% from last week's premiere to a 1.2, while The

Bachelorette fell 4% to a season-low 2.2. The network finished with a

third-place 1.9/6.

CBS (1.2/4) and

The CW (0.1/0) aired repeats to round out the night.