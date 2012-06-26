PrimetimeRatings: NBC and Fox Split Monday Night
For the second
straight night, NBC's coverage of the 2012 Summer Olympic Trials helped lead
the network to the ratings victory, although it split with Fox for first (but
won in total viewers) with an overall 2.3 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Following the Trials, which drew a 1.9,
America's Got Talent rebounded from its season low by a tenth to a 3.0. American
Ninja Warrior stayed at its low of 2.0.
Fox's cooking duo
of Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef both fell, with the former
dropping 8% to a 2.3 and the latter falling a tenth to a 2.2.
ABC's The Glass
House was down 20% from last week's premiere to a 1.2, while The
Bachelorette fell 4% to a season-low 2.2. The network finished with a
third-place 1.9/6.
CBS (1.2/4) and
The CW (0.1/0) aired repeats to round out the night.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.