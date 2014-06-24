Primetime Ratings: NBC, ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Top Night

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior drew a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, up 13% from last week, making it the evening’s top-rated broadcast network. NBC was the night’s top broadcaster, averaging a 1.6 rating and 5 share.

Fox came in second at 1.5/5. MasterChef was down one tenth from last week at 1.7. Drama 24: Live Another Day was even with last week at 1.4.

ABC finished third at 1.3/4. The Bachelorette was down 12% from last week at 1.5. Mistresses was even with last week at 1.0.

CBS came in fourth at 0.9/3, airing mostly comedy reruns. Recap special Under the Dome: Inside Chester’s Mill drew a 0.8.

The CW finished with a 0.4/1. Whose Line is it Anyway? gained one tenth at 0.6. Beauty and the Beast was down one tenth at 0.3.