Primetime Ratings: NBC Again Dominates Sunday with 'SNF'

NBC predictably won Sunday night with a 5.7 rating/14 share

with adults 18-49 and 13.5 million viewers for Sunday Night Football, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The

overall 14.6/23 rating is up 7% over last year's Week 13 game.

Fox was second at a 4.6/12 thanks to some football overrun. The Simpsons rose a tenth to a 4.2, The Cleveland Show at 8:30 p.m. dropped

6% to a 3.2 while its 9:00 p.m. episode earned a 2.8 and American Dad fell 14% to a 2.5.

CBS placed third with a 2.6/6 with two show's fall finales

dropping vs. their last originals - The

Amazing Race slipped 6% to a 3.0 and Undercover

Boss was down 21% to a 2.7. 60

Minutes climbed a tenth to a 2.0 and CSI:

Miami was up 9% to a 2.5.

ABC was a close fourth at a 2.5/6. America's Funniest Home Videos gained 19% to a 1.9, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition held

steady at a 2.2, Desperate Housewives

dipped 8% to a 3.5, tying its season low, while Brothers & Sisters was down 12% to a 2.2, also tying its series

low.