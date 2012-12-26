Primetime Ratings: NBA Runover Helps ABC Win On Christmas

Thanks to runover from the Oklahoma City Thunder-Miami Heat basketball game, ABC won a Christmas night that was filled with repeats with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network aired the holiday movie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

CBS (1.3/4) and The CW (0.2/1) aired repeats of their regular Tuesday lineups. CBS was first in total viewers with 8.1 million.

Fox (0.6/2) aired four repeats of New Girl.

NBC aired the movie, Horton Hears a Who and a repeat of Blake Shelton's Not-So-FamilyChristmas to finish with a 0.9/3.