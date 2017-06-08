Primetime Ratings: NBA Game Three Leads ABC

ABC won the Wednesday ratings race by a mile, scoring a 4.9 in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 19 share. Jimmy Kimmel’s pre-game did a 2.5, down 7% from Game 2. NBA Countdown tallied a 3.2 and the game itself a 5.9. That matched Game 1’s rating, while Game 2 did a 5.7.

The Golden State Warriors lead the championship series 3-0 over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

No other network averaged a full point. Fox was runner up with a 0.8/3, with MasterChef off 10% from last week at 0.9 and The F Word with Gordon Ramsay down 27% from last week’s premiere at 0.8.

NBC was at 0.7/3. Little Big Shots scored a flat 1.1, while The Carmichael Show rated a 0.7 after last week’s double run of 0.9 and 0.8. It was followed by repeats.

CBS scored a 0.6/2 with repeats.

The CW, also in repeats, rated a 0.2/1.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision rated a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.