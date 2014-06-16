Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Wraps On High Note

The San Antonio Spurs ended King James’ reign by finishing off the Miami Heat to clinch their fifth championship in franchise history on Sunday night, and ABC once again reaped the benefits.

Sunday’s fifth and final game of the 2014 NBA Finals averaged 17.9 million total viewers, the highest of the series (up 19% from the previous high) and up 10% over last year’s Game 5 between the same two teams, though a championship was not at stake.

Overall, the five-game series averaged 15.5 million total viewers. ABC easily led the broadcasters Sunday night.

Fox and NBC each averaged a 0.8 rating and 3 share. The series finale of NBC’s Believe was down 22% from its last original June 1 at 0.7. Crisis was down one tenth from June 1 at 0.7. Fox aired reruns.

CBS averaged a 0.5/2. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes drew a 0.8 rating, down one tenth from its last original episode June 1.