Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Slam Home Thursday Win for ABC
Game Five of the 2011 NBA Finals handed ABC the victory in
Thursday night's ratings race, with an overall 5.1 rating/15 share in the 18-49
demo. The Heat/Mavericks matchup earned a preliminary 6.3 rating during 9-11 p.m., up 15% from Tuesday's Game Four (due to the
live nature of sports, ratings are only approximate). At 8 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night was up 9%
from its Tuesday airing to a 2.4, while Buick
Regal NBA Countdown grew 14% to a 3.3.
Fox came in second with an overall 2.4/7; its two-hour So You Think You Can Dance? fell 11% to
a 2.5.
CBS aired a night of repeats for the third spot with an
overall 1.4/4.
NBC's only new show of the night, Love Bites, fell a tenth of a point from last week's premiere to a
0.9. The network earned an overall 0.8/2.
The CW aired all repeats for a 0.3/1.
