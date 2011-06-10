Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Slam Home Thursday Win for ABC

Game Five of the 2011 NBA Finals handed ABC the victory in

Thursday night's ratings race, with an overall 5.1 rating/15 share in the 18-49

demo. The Heat/Mavericks matchup earned a preliminary 6.3 rating during 9-11 p.m., up 15% from Tuesday's Game Four (due to the

live nature of sports, ratings are only approximate). At 8 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night was up 9%

from its Tuesday airing to a 2.4, while Buick

Regal NBA Countdown grew 14% to a 3.3.

Fox came in second with an overall 2.4/7; its two-hour So You Think You Can Dance? fell 11% to

a 2.5.

CBS aired a night of repeats for the third spot with an

overall 1.4/4.

NBC's only new show of the night, Love Bites, fell a tenth of a point from last week's premiere to a

0.9. The network earned an overall 0.8/2.

The CW aired all repeats for a 0.3/1.