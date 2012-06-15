PrimetimeRatings: NBA Finals Slam Home Thursday Victory for ABC

Game 2 of the 2012

NBA Finals -- which saw the Miami Heat even the series -- continued the strong

ratings for the series, notching the same 11.8 overnight as Tuesday's opening

game. The Heat's 100-96 victory drew a 7.1 rating (up two tenths from Game 1) in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, giving ABC the lopsided ratings win on Thursday with an overall 4.7

rating/15 share.

The game also drew 16.7 million viewers, up 3% from Tuesday. Earlier, Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night drew a 2.1, down a tenth from

Tuesday and Kia NBA Countdown was up three tenths with a 3.1. (Due to

the nature of live events, ratings are subjected to higher-than-normal

adjustments.)

In Oklahoma City,

the game drew a 44.4 rating, the highest for an NBA game ever in that market.

In Miami, the game generated a 30.3 rating.

CBS' repeats

landed the network in a distant-second with a 1.5/5.

Fox finished third

with a 1.3/4. The Choice and Take Me Out were both down two

tenths in their second week, drawing a 1.1 and 1.5, respectively.

NBC aired the

second episode of Saving Hope, which was even with another 0.7. Rock Center was also up a tenth from last week to a 0.8. The

network landed in fourth place with a 1.0/3.

The CW rounded out

the night with a 0.2/1. Breaking Pointe was up a tenth from last week to

a 0.3.