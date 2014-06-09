Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Remain Strong Through Game Two

LeBron James and the Miami Heat returned serve to tie the 2014 NBA Finals at one game apiece against the San Antonio Spurs, as ABC continued to reap the ratings benefits.

Sunday’s game drew 15 million total viewers, up a little from the 14.85 million that watched Thursday’s opening game and up 4% from last year’s second game between the same two teams.

Within the adults 18-49 demo, the game drew a 5.9 rating, down a tenth from Thursday but up a tenth over last year. ABC easily led all the broadcasters on Sunday with an overall 4.4 rating/14 share, according to Nielsen time-zone adjusted numbers.

CBS’ broadcast of the 68th Annual Tony Awards drew a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, even with last year’s telecast. The awards show was preceded by newsmagazine 60 Minutes, which at 1.0 was down 23% from its last original installment May 18. CBS finished third with an average 1.1 rating and 4 share.

NBC finished second with a 1.2/4. Dateline drew a 0.9 rating, up one tenth from its last Sunday broadcast April 13. The 2014 Miss USA Competition drew a 1.4, up one tenth from last year.

Fox finished fourth with a 0.9/3. A new episode of Enlisted was even with last week at 0.4. The series finale of Cosmos drew a 1.1, down 15% from last week.

