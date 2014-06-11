Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Remain Consistent for ABC

As the NBA Finals shifted to Miami, the series continued to post consistent ratings for ABC.

Game 3, which saw the San Antonio Spurs take a 2-1 lead over the Heat, drew 14.8 million total viewers, which is on par with the first two games. Tuesday was also up 5% compared to last year’s third game between the same two teams, despite the mostly one-sided affair.

Within the adults 18-49 demo, the game posted a 5.9 rating, which is also in line with the first two games. Through three games, the Finals are averaging 14.9 million total viewers and a 5.9 rating in the demo.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent drew a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down 10% from last week. Night Shift was even with last week at 1.5. NBC came in second, averaging a 2.2 rating and 7 share.

CBS came in third, airing reruns for a 0.8/2. Fox was fourth at 0.4/1. Riot and I Wanna Marry Harry were even with last week, each at 0.4.

The CW averaged a 0.3/1. Famous in 12 was up one tenth from last week’s premiere at 0.3.

(Photo Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)