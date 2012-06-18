PrimetimeRatings: NBA Finals Paces ABC to Easy Sunday Win

The Miami Heat's

91-85 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the 2012 NBA Finals

paced ABC to the Sunday ratings win with an overall 4.8 rating/14 share in the

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The game drew a 10.4

overnight rating, down 12% from Thursday, and a fast-affiliate rating of 5.6

from 8-11 p.m. Earlier, Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night drew a 1.9, down two

tenths from Thursday and Kia NBA Countdown posted a 2.6, down 16%.

(Due to the nature of live events, ratings are subjected to higher-than-normal

adjustments.)

The series is on

track to be ABC's second-highest rated NBA Finals since it acquired the

broadcast rights from NBC in 2002.

NBC finished in

second with its coverage of the 2012 U.S. Open Golf Championship, which drew a

fast-affiliate rating of 2.3 from 7-10:30 p.m. NBC finished with a 2.1/6

overall.

Fox (1.2/4) and

CBS (0.8/2) aired repeats to round out the night.