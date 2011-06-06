Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Nets ABC Sunday Night Win

ABC's primetime coverage of the NBA Finals handed the

network a Sunday night win, with an overall 4.6 rating/13 share in the 18-49

demo. The Heat-Maverick matchup during the 8-11 p.m. slot drew a preliminary 5.9, which was up 7% from Game Two and 23% from

last year's Game 3. Jimmy Kimmel Live special drew a 1.8, down a tenth from Game Two and Buick Regal NBA Countdown netted a 2.4, down two tenths from Thursday's broadcast.

All other networks aired repeats; Fox came in at 1.5/5, NBC and CBS tied at 1.0/3, The CW earned a 0.4/1.