Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Leads ABC to Monday Win

ABC dominated the Monday primetime ratings race with a 5.1 rating/17 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Jimmy Kimmel Live! scored a 3.0, while NBA Countdown pulled in a 3.5. Game 5 of the NBA Finals, between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, averaged a 6.0 in the 18-49 primetime demo and took in a 14.2 overnight rating in metered markets.

NBC came in second with a 1.8/6. American Ninja Warrior rose 12% to a 1.9, while Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge premiered to a solid 1.5.

CBS followed with a 0.7/2. Following repeats of Mom, 2 Broke Girls and Scorpion, CBS premiered BrainDead to a quiet 0.7.

Fox finished in fourth with a 0.6/2. So You Think You Can Dance and Houdini & Doyle each fell two-tenths to a 0.8 and 0.4, respectively.

The CW pulled in a 0.3/1. Reign and Whose Line Is It Anyway? matched last week’s 0.3 and 0.4, respectively.