Trending

Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Keep on Rolling for ABC

By

The 2015 NBA Finals continued its hot streak for ABC on Tuesday, helping the network outrun its competition with an overall 4.9 rating/16 share in primetime, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Game 3 of the series – which saw the Cleveland Cavaliers take a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors – delivered a 13.7 overnight household rating, up 6% from Games 1 and 2 and up 33% over last year’s third game. As with the first two games, the rating was the highest ABC has scored for a Game 3 ever. Final numbers will be released later on Wednesday.

NBC was in second with a 2.0/7. America’s Got Talent dipped a tenth to a 2.3 while I Can Do That improved a tenth to a 1.6.

In third was Fox with a 0.9/3. Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader rose 14% to a 0.8 while the finale of Hell’s Kitchen fell a tenth to a 1.0.

The season finale of The CW’s (0.4/2) iZombie fell 17% to a series-low 0.5.

CBS aired repeats.