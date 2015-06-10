Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Keep on Rolling for ABC

The 2015 NBA Finals continued its hot streak for ABC on Tuesday, helping the network outrun its competition with an overall 4.9 rating/16 share in primetime, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Game 3 of the series – which saw the Cleveland Cavaliers take a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors – delivered a 13.7 overnight household rating, up 6% from Games 1 and 2 and up 33% over last year’s third game. As with the first two games, the rating was the highest ABC has scored for a Game 3 ever. Final numbers will be released later on Wednesday.

NBC was in second with a 2.0/7. America’s Got Talent dipped a tenth to a 2.3 while I Can Do That improved a tenth to a 1.6.

In third was Fox with a 0.9/3. Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader rose 14% to a 0.8 while the finale of Hell’s Kitchen fell a tenth to a 1.0.

The season finale of The CW’s (0.4/2) iZombie fell 17% to a series-low 0.5.

CBS aired repeats.