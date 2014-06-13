Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Hits Overnight Best With Game Four

Despite a second-straight blowout victory by the San Antonio Spurs, ABC’s coverage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals posted the highest ratings of the series.

The Spurs’ 107-86 victory over the Miami Heat to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series drew a 10.6 overnight household rating, up two tenths from the previous high for Game 1 (10.4).

Since the game went well past primetime and due to the nature of live sports, accurate viewership data will be available later on Friday.

Fox averaged a 1.2 rating and 5 share. Hell’s Kitchen drew a 1.6, down one tenth from last week. Gang Related was even with last week at 0.8.

NBC and CBS each averaged a 1.1/4. NBC’s Hollywood Game Night was down one tenth at 1.0. Undateable’s 9 p.m. episode was even with last week at 1.0, and its 9:30 p.m. episode was down one tenth from last week at 0.9. Last Comic Standing was down 14% from last week at 1.2. CBS aired reruns.

The CW also aired reruns, averaging a 0.4/1.

(Photo Credit: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)