Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Generates Highest Overnight Rating Since 1998

The highly competitive Game 7 of the NBA Finals dunked an 18.2

overnight rating Thursday night, the best performance for an NBA game

since 1998 when Michael Jordan was leading the Chicago Bulls over the

Utah Jazz.

The June 17 telecast of Game 7, in which the Los

Angeles Lakers edged the Boston Celtics 83-79 to retain their crown and

Kobe Bryant was named series MVP, was the highest-rated NBA Finals game

ever on ABC, eclipsing the 15.5 overnight mark for Game 5 of the 2004

Finals between the Lakers and Detroit Pistons. (ABC overnight records

date back to 2003.)

Last night's exciting, if not artful, contest

scored 32% higher than

the sport's last Game 7 match-up, a 13.8 overnight when the San

Antonio Spurs overcame the Pistons in 2005. The June 17 telecast peaked

with a 23.7 rating from 11:45 p.m. to midnight (ET), according to

Nielsen data.

The Finals propelled ABC to win the night in

primetime for all seven nights of the series. The first six meetings

between the NBA's two most decorated franchises -- with the win, the

Lakers now have 16 titles, compared with 17 for the Celtics -- averaged a

9.7 national rating and 16.4 million watchers, the best since the

six-game Pistons/Lakers Finals in 2004.

Fast nationals data is

expected later this afternoon.

Locally, LA also took home the

(purple and) gold: the DMA netted a 39.7 metered market rating, the

highest ever for an NBA game there. Boston's 33.9 rating was ABC's

second highest-rated game locally, trailing only the Celtics'

championship-clinching victory over the Lakers in Game 6 of their 2008

encounter.