Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Game Four Scores Win for ABC

ABC's night of NBA Finals coverage won the network the top

spot in ratings Tuesday night with an overall 4.5 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo. Game Four

between the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks earned a preliminary 5.5 rating during the prime time hours, down 7% from Sunday's Game Three, though it was

up 17% from last year's Game Four (due to the nature of live sports, ratings are only approximate). The 8 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night was up 22% from Sunday, while Buick Regal NBA Countdown was

up 21% to 2.9.

NBC came in a close second with an overall 4.2/12, though both of the nets

competition series saw decreases. America's

Got Talent fell 14% from last week's premiere to a 3.6. The Voice dropped to a 4.5.

Fox was next with a 1.5/4. The second part of MasterChef's premiere grew a tenth to a

1.9.

Both CBS and The CW aired a night of

repeats for a 1.2/3 and 0.3/1, respectively.