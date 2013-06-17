Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Dip Slightly From Thursday
ABC won Sunday with its coverage of Game 5 of the 2013 NBA
Finals, posting an overall 4.7 rating/15 share with adults 18-49, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers.
Sunday's game was down 5% from Game 4 last Thursday with a
11.4 household overnight rating. Final numbers including total viewers and demo
rating will be released Tuesday. Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night drew a
1.9 and Kia NBA Countdown posted a 2.5.
NBC's Miss USA Pageant was down 28% from last year
with a 1.3 rating from 9-11 p.m. It also fell 27% with total viewers with 4.6
million. NBC finished in second with a 1.4/4, partly inflated due to overrun of
the U.S. Open golf championship.
CBS' 60 Minutes drew a 0.9 at 7 p.m. Fox
aired repeats.
