Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Dip Slightly From Thursday

ABC won Sunday with its coverage of Game 5 of the 2013 NBA

Finals, posting an overall 4.7 rating/15 share with adults 18-49, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers.





Sunday's game was down 5% from Game 4 last Thursday with a

11.4 household overnight rating. Final numbers including total viewers and demo

rating will be released Tuesday. Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night drew a

1.9 and Kia NBA Countdown posted a 2.5.





NBC's Miss USA Pageant was down 28% from last year

with a 1.3 rating from 9-11 p.m. It also fell 27% with total viewers with 4.6

million. NBC finished in second with a 1.4/4, partly inflated due to overrun of

the U.S. Open golf championship.





CBS' 60 Minutes drew a 0.9 at 7 p.m. Fox

aired repeats.