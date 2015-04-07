Primetime Ratings: National Championship Hits 18-Year High With 28.3M Viewers

Despite the absence of top-ranked Kentucky, the 2015 NCAA National Championship game Monday night posted huge numbers for CBS.

Duke’s win over Wisconsin averaged 28.3 million viewers, up 33% from last year’s title game and the most-watched in 18 years. Overall, 2015 NCAA Tournament coverage across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV averaged a 11.3 million viewers, up 8% from 2014 and the best in 22 years.

Against the other broadcasters Monday, CBS easily led the night in primetime with a 5.6/17 in the demo from 8-11 p.m.

NBC was in second with a 2.4/7. The Voice fell three tenths to a 2.9 and Night Shift rose 17% to a 1.4.

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars was down a tenth to a 2.0. The network finished in third with a 1.6/5.

Fox (0.7/2) aired only a new The Following, which fell another two tenths to a 0.9.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.4/1. The Originals was even with its last episode with a 0.5, while Jane the Virgin fell a tenth to a 0.4.