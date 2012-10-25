Primetime Ratings: 'Nashville' Steady in Third Week; 'Chicago Fire' Rises
ABC's country music drama Nashville was even in its
third week with a 2.0 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. Earlier, The Middle was also flat with last week at 2.5, while The
Neighbors was up 5% to a 2.0 and Modern Family rose 4% to a 4.9.
Sophomore comedy Suburgatory was the only show to drop, falling 4% from
last week's premiere for a 2.7. ABC finished in a tie with CBS for second with
an overall 2.7 rating/7 share.
For CBS, Survivor stayed at a 2.8 and Criminal
Minds was down 3% to a 3.0 (both are season lows). CSI improved 4%
from last week to a 2.4.
Fox won the night with its coverage of Game 1 of the 2012
World Series. The game drew 12.2 million total viewers, down 14% from last year's Game 1; it registered a 3.7 rating in the demo.
NBC saw improvement for most of its lineup, finishing with
an overall 1.6/4. Thecanceled Animal Practice, was up 9% to a 1.2, while Guys With
Kids was down 7% to a 1.3. New drama Chicago Fire was up 20% in its
third week to a 1.8. Law & Order: SVU's 300th episode drew 1.8, up
13% from last week.
The CW rounded out the night with a 0.9/3. Arrow, whichwas picked up for a full season earlier this week, still held up well in
its third week, falling just two tenths to a 1.1 with 18-49s. The superhero
drama was also down just a tenth with the net's targeted 18-34 demo to a 1.0. Supernatural
was down 30% in 18-49s to a 0.7 and down 33% with 18-34s to a 0.6.
