Primetime Ratings: 'Nashville' Drops 29% From Premiere

The second episode of ABC's Nashville fell 29% from

last week's premiere for a 2.0 rating on Wednesday with adults 18-49, according

to Nielsen overnight numbers. Suburgatory's new time slot, leading out of

Modern Family, helped the sophomore comedy return up 56% from its finale

last year (1.8), but it was down 15% from last year's premiere (3.3). Modern

Family was down 4% to a 4.6, new comedy TheNeighbors fell

another 5% to a 1.9 and The Middle was up 4% to a 2.5. ABC finished in

second for the night with an overall 2.6 rating/7 share.

The CW's Arrow held steady from last week's debut

with both 18-49s (1.3) and 18-34s (1.1). Supernatural was also even in

18-49 at 1.0 and down a tenth in 18-34 to a 0.9. The network finished with a

1.1/3.

CBS won the night with an overall 2.7/8. Survivor was

down 4% to a 2.7 while Criminal Minds rose 3% to a 3.1. At 10 p.m., CSI

fell 8% from last week to a 2.4.

NBC's Chicago Fire fell 21% from last week's series

debut to a 1.5, while new comedy Animal Practice dropped another 9% to a

meager 1.0. Guys With Kids remained even at 1.4. Law & Order: SVU

tied its series-low rating of 1.6, off 11% from last week. NBC finished with a 1.5/4,

good enough for fourth.

Due to a lengthy rain delay in Game 3 of the National League

Championship Series, which caused pre-emptions throughout the country, ratings

for Fox were unavailable.