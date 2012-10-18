Primetime Ratings: 'Nashville' Drops 29% From Premiere
The second episode of ABC's Nashville fell 29% from
last week's premiere for a 2.0 rating on Wednesday with adults 18-49, according
to Nielsen overnight numbers. Suburgatory's new time slot, leading out of
Modern Family, helped the sophomore comedy return up 56% from its finale
last year (1.8), but it was down 15% from last year's premiere (3.3). Modern
Family was down 4% to a 4.6, new comedy TheNeighbors fell
another 5% to a 1.9 and The Middle was up 4% to a 2.5. ABC finished in
second for the night with an overall 2.6 rating/7 share.
The CW's Arrow held steady from last week's debut
with both 18-49s (1.3) and 18-34s (1.1). Supernatural was also even in
18-49 at 1.0 and down a tenth in 18-34 to a 0.9. The network finished with a
1.1/3.
CBS won the night with an overall 2.7/8. Survivor was
down 4% to a 2.7 while Criminal Minds rose 3% to a 3.1. At 10 p.m., CSI
fell 8% from last week to a 2.4.
NBC's Chicago Fire fell 21% from last week's series
debut to a 1.5, while new comedy Animal Practice dropped another 9% to a
meager 1.0. Guys With Kids remained even at 1.4. Law & Order: SVU
tied its series-low rating of 1.6, off 11% from last week. NBC finished with a 1.5/4,
good enough for fourth.
Due to a lengthy rain delay in Game 3 of the National League
Championship Series, which caused pre-emptions throughout the country, ratings
for Fox were unavailable.
