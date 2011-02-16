Primetime Ratings: Most Shows Down as Fox, CBS Tie forTuesday
Most of Tuesday's shows were down vs. last week, with Fox
and CBS tying for the win on the night with an overall 3.0 rating/8 share with
adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. CBS did, however, win out
by far with total viewers, averaging 15.9 million for the night.
On Fox, Glee was down 9% from last week to a 4.2
rating. Raising Hope fell 19% to a series-low 2.2 with adults
18-49. Newcomer Traffic Light dropped 21% from last week's
series premiere to a 1.5 rating in the demo.
On CBS, NCIS was down 12% to a season-low 3.7. NCIS: LA slipped
6% to a 3.3 rating with adults 18-49 and The Good Wife dropped
9% to tie its series-low 2.0 rating.
NBC followed at a 2.5/7 with The Biggest Loser: Couples down
10% to a season-low 2.7 and Parenthood steady again at a 1.9.
ABC posted a 1.5/4. No Ordinary Family was even with last
week's series-low 1.5 rating. V was up 6% to a 1.9 rating with
adults 18-49. Detroit 1-8-7 fell 8% to a 1.2 rating.
The CW picked up the rear with a 0.8/2. One Tree
Hill was up 13% from last week with adults 18-49, posting a 0.8, but
was down 8% with the net's target women 18-34 demo to a 1.2. Hellcats was
flat with last week among both demos at a 0.7 and 1.2, respectively.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.