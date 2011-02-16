Primetime Ratings: Most Shows Down as Fox, CBS Tie forTuesday

Most of Tuesday's shows were down vs. last week, with Fox

and CBS tying for the win on the night with an overall 3.0 rating/8 share with

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. CBS did, however, win out

by far with total viewers, averaging 15.9 million for the night.

On Fox, Glee was down 9% from last week to a 4.2

rating. Raising Hope fell 19% to a series-low 2.2 with adults

18-49. Newcomer Traffic Light dropped 21% from last week's

series premiere to a 1.5 rating in the demo.

On CBS, NCIS was down 12% to a season-low 3.7. NCIS: LA slipped

6% to a 3.3 rating with adults 18-49 and The Good Wife dropped

9% to tie its series-low 2.0 rating.

NBC followed at a 2.5/7 with The Biggest Loser: Couples down

10% to a season-low 2.7 and Parenthood steady again at a 1.9.

ABC posted a 1.5/4. No Ordinary Family was even with last

week's series-low 1.5 rating. V was up 6% to a 1.9 rating with

adults 18-49. Detroit 1-8-7 fell 8% to a 1.2 rating.

The CW picked up the rear with a 0.8/2. One Tree

Hill was up 13% from last week with adults 18-49, posting a 0.8, but

was down 8% with the net's target women 18-34 demo to a 1.2. Hellcats was

flat with last week among both demos at a 0.7 and 1.2, respectively.