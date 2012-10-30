Primetime Ratings: Most Nets Cancel Lineup as East Coast Covers Sandy

As most East Coast stations aired coverage of Hurricane Sandy Monday night, CBS and The CW scrapped their regular lineups in favor of repeats. Fox, which had Game 5 of the World Series scheduled, which was not needed, aired an encore of The X Factor.

NBC, as one of two networks to air its original lineup, won with an overall 4.4 rating/11 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice was up 16% to a 5.0 and Revolution followed with a 3.1, down 6% from two weeks ago.

ABC was the only other network to air its regular lineup, finishing with a 2.7/6. Dancing With the Stars was up 13% from last week to a 2.7 and Castle was up 35% from two weeks ago to a 2.7 as well.

Please Note: Due to Hurricane Sandy, fast affiliate ratings for Monday include more pre-emptions than usual and are likely impacted by power outages. It is unknown when Final National numbers will be released.