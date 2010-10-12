Primetime Ratings: Most Broadcast Shows Down Against Sports Coverage
Broadcast entertainment ratings continued to fall Monday night up against ESPN's Vikings vs. Jets NFL game and TBS' baseball playoffs.
ABC won the night with an overall 3.8/10 among adults 18-49, with Dancing With the Stars down slightly from last week to a preliminary 4.1/10 with the key adults demo and Castle falling flat vs. last week with 3.2/9 and 12.1 million viewers.
CBS took second, with How I Met Your Mother down a tenth to a 3.4/9 with adults 18-49. Rules of Engagement held steady at 3.0/8 and 8.0 million viewers and Two and a Half Men was down 4% to a 4.3/10 with adults 18-49 and 13.2 million viewers. Newcomer Mike & Molly's growth spurt came to an end this week, down 10% to a 3.5/9 with key adults and 10.8 million viewers. Hawaii Five-0 was also down, dropping 11% to a preliminary 3.3/8 with the same demo.
Fox came in third with both House and Lie to Me down 10% to a 3.6/9 and 2.0/5, respectively, with adults 18-49.
NBC followed, with Chuck holding steady at a 1.9/5 and 5.2 million viewers. The Event, however, didn't have as much luck, down 8% from last week to a 2.2/5 with the key adults demo. Chase also fell, slipping 12% to a 1.5/4.
The CW rounded out the evening with a steady 90210 (0.9/2 with adults 18-49). Gossip Girl was down a tick to 0.9/2 and 1.8 million viewers.
