Primetime Ratings: Monday Title to NBC

Despite an off night from its key Monday players, NBC took the night’s primetime broadcast battle, scoring a 2.3 rating in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. ABC was runner-up at 2.1/6, then CBS at 1.5/4, Fox at 1.0/3 and CW at 0.3/1.

The Voice’s 2.5 was down 19% from last week on NBC, while Blindspot’s 1.9 was off 17%.

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars had a spring in its step, up 33% to a 2.4, before Castle posted a 1.5, up 36%.

On CBS, it was Supergirl at 1.5, down 17%, while Scorpion was up 6% at 1.7 and NCIS: Los Angeles flat at 1.2. CBS had held this episode of Supergirl, featuring a suicide bomber, following the terror attacks in Paris. A new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles was held back for the same reason.

Fox’s Gotham was down 13% at 1.4, and Minority Report fell 14% to 0.6.

The CW had a rough night, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend off 25% to a 0.3, and Jane the Virgin down 33% to a 0.4.