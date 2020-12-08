Primetime Ratings Monday: Football Paces ABC
Football paces Fox too, as ‘I Can See Your Voice’ puts up huge number
ABC and Fox were tied in Monday ratings, with ABC just ahead in share. With football on ABC in prime and leading into Fox’s prime, both had a 1.2 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights. ABC had a 7 share and Fox a 6.
The NFL pre-game got a 0.8 on ABC and Bills-Niners, on both ESPN and ABC, got a 1.3 on the broadcast net.
With a rare football lead-in on a Monday (Washington-Pittsburgh with a shocking result), I Can See Your Voice got a 2.0 on Fox, double what it did last time out, and led into a Cosmos: Possible Worlds rerun.
NBC got a 0.6/4 and CBS a 0.5/3. NBC had The Voice at 0.8 across two hours, mostly flat with last week’s 0.9 and 0.8, and the premiere of Nurses at 0.4.
On CBS, The Neighborhood got a 0.7 and Bob Hearts Abishola a 0.6, both level with last week. All Rise lost 20% for a 0.4 and a Bull rerun closed out prime.
Univision scored a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Vencer El Desamor at 0.5 and Imperios de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion at 0.3s. Vencer and Dulce were flat and Imperios lost a tenth.
Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.4, the pair flat. Falsa Identidad lost 33% for a 0.2
The CW rated a 0.1/1 with repeats.
