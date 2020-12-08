Primetime Ratings Monday: Football Paces ABC

ABC and Fox were tied in Monday ratings, with ABC just ahead in share. With football on ABC in prime and leading into Fox’s prime, both had a 1.2 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights. ABC had a 7 share and Fox a 6.

The NFL pre-game got a 0.8 on ABC and Bills-Niners, on both ESPN and ABC, got a 1.3 on the broadcast net.

With a rare football lead-in on a Monday (Washington-Pittsburgh with a shocking result), I Can See Your Voice got a 2.0 on Fox, double what it did last time out, and led into a Cosmos: Possible Worlds rerun.

NBC got a 0.6/4 and CBS a 0.5/3. NBC had The Voice at 0.8 across two hours, mostly flat with last week’s 0.9 and 0.8, and the premiere of Nurses at 0.4.

On CBS, The Neighborhood got a 0.7 and Bob Hearts Abishola a 0.6, both level with last week. All Rise lost 20% for a 0.4 and a Bull rerun closed out prime.

Univision scored a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Vencer El Desamor at 0.5 and Imperios de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion at 0.3s. Vencer and Dulce were flat and Imperios lost a tenth.

Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero at 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.4, the pair flat. Falsa Identidad lost 33% for a 0.2

The CW rated a 0.1/1 with repeats.