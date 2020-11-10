Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC Wins With Hot ‘Dancing’

ABC won the Monday ratings race, with Dancing with the Stars leading the Alphabets. ABC had a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. NBC was just behind at 0.8/5.

Dancing with the Stars shot up 43% to 1.0 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Good Doctor grew 17% from its season starter to 0.7.

On NBC, The Voice matched Dancing at a flat 1.0 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Weakest Link tallied a 0.5, a 17% drop.

CBS, Fox and Univision all posted a 0.3/2. CBS had reruns across prime.

Fox had LA’s Finest at 0.3 and Filthy Rich at 0.2, the pair flat.

On Univision it was the premiere of Vencer El Desamor at 0.4. Imperio de Mentiras got a 0.3 and Dulce Ambicion a 0.2, those two down a tenth.

The CW and Telemundo both scored a 0.2/1. The CW had repeats of Whose Line is it Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

On Telemundo it was El Domo del Dinero at 0.1 and Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.3, both flat. Falsa Identidad went up a tenth to 0.2.