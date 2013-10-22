Primetime Ratings: 'Mom,' 'Hostages' Improve For First Time
The second week of CBS' revamped Monday brought lifts to new
series Mom and Hostages for the first time this season, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers.
Mom, which was
picked up for a full season last week, rose 20% to a 2.4 and Hostages upticked 17% to a 1.4. Earlier,
How I Met Your Mother dipped 6% to a
2.9 and 2 Broke Girls was even with a
2.6 in its second week at 8:30 p.m.
CBS, which aired NFL football in Minneapolis,
was second overall with a 2.2 rating/6 share.
NBC again lead all the networks with a 3.8/10. The Voice fell 7% to a 4.2 and The Blacklist was even with last week's
3.0.
ABC was in third with a 1.9/5. Dancing With the Stars was down 10% to a 1.9 and Castle drew a 1.9 as well, falling 14%
from last week.
Fox was in fourth with a 1.6/4, airing only a new Bones, which rose a tenth to a 2.1.
The CW, which aired NFL football in New
York, rounded out the evening with a 0.6/2. Among
18-49s, Hart of Dixie rose two tenths
to a 0.6 and Beauty and the Beast
rose three tenths to a 0.6 as well. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Dixie was even with a 0.5
and Beast rose three tenths to a 0.6.
