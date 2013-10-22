Primetime Ratings: 'Mom,' 'Hostages' Improve For First Time

The second week of CBS' revamped Monday brought lifts to new

series Mom and Hostages for the first time this season, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers.

Mom, which was

picked up for a full season last week, rose 20% to a 2.4 and Hostages upticked 17% to a 1.4. Earlier,

How I Met Your Mother dipped 6% to a

2.9 and 2 Broke Girls was even with a

2.6 in its second week at 8:30 p.m.

CBS, which aired NFL football in Minneapolis,

was second overall with a 2.2 rating/6 share.

NBC again lead all the networks with a 3.8/10. The Voice fell 7% to a 4.2 and The Blacklist was even with last week's

3.0.

ABC was in third with a 1.9/5. Dancing With the Stars was down 10% to a 1.9 and Castle drew a 1.9 as well, falling 14%

from last week.

Fox was in fourth with a 1.6/4, airing only a new Bones, which rose a tenth to a 2.1.

The CW, which aired NFL football in New

York, rounded out the evening with a 0.6/2. Among

18-49s, Hart of Dixie rose two tenths

to a 0.6 and Beauty and the Beast

rose three tenths to a 0.6 as well. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Dixie was even with a 0.5

and Beast rose three tenths to a 0.6.